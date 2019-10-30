INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs volleyball team defeated Monticello in the Class 3A, Region 6 semifinals at home Thursday night.
The Mustangs defeated the Panthers in four sets (25-17, 25-23, 23-5, 25-14).
Independence combined for 50 kills, 48 assists, 67 digs, nine blocks and eight aces in Tuesday’s win. Monticello combined for 34 kills, 32 assists, 42 digs, 20 blocks and five aces.
“I was happy with the way we kept battling the entire match,” said “I believe we won because of our great team balance. Elle Greiner did a great job of mixing things up and getting the ball to our hitters.”
Greiner led the team with 43 assists, and also recorded one kill, four digs, two blocks and one ace.
Schmitz said his whole team stepped up in their regional win against Monticello.
“Reese Martin played a fantastic match for us,” Schmitz said. “She mixed in some smartly placed tips to mix in with her aggressive swings. Seemed like every time we needed a kill, she responded. Allie Jo Zieser also played a fantastic match. She started fast in the first set and after struggling a bit in the middle two sets, she absolutely came up huge in the deciding set. Grace Bohlken also had a great match. She got out of the sick bed to play fantastic volleyball for us.”
Martin was the team leader with 15 kills and four aces, and also had five digs and two blocks. Zieser was second on the team with 14 kills and Bohlken was second on the team with 19 digs.
Brooke Beatty led the Mustangs with 21 digs, and also recorded three assists and one ace.
Schmitz credited the win to having good team balance.
“Every girl that was out there, contributed big time on the win,” Schmitz said. “On top of that, the girls who didn’t get in remain so important to our success. They push all the girls every day in practice. Without them, we would not be the team we are.”
The Mustangs improve their record to 29-11 after their regional semifinal win.
Up next
Independence will face Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A, Region 6 finals at Iowa City West High School on Monday at 7 p.m.
“Assumption is a great team, but we will be ready to battle as hard as we possibly can next Monday,” Schmitz said.