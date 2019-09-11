INDEPENDENCE – The Independence varsity volleyball team defeated WAMAC conference rival Williamsburg in four sets on Tuesday.
Williamsburg won the first set 25-20; but the Mustangs came back to win the next three sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-23) to win the match.
“Williamsburg played some great volleyball tonight,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “We didn’t play well at the start, but fought back hard the rest of the match. Our middles, Lexi Hearn and Reese Martin, both played very well offensively, and Allie Jo Zieser came up huge in the end with some crucial kills for us.”
Zieser led the Mustangs with 13 kills and also added 19 digs and two assists. Reese Martin was second with 12 kills.
Elle Greiner had a team-high 40 assists and also contributed eight digs and two blocks.
Junior Brooke Beatty led the Mustangs with 28 digs and three ace serves. Grace Bohlken and Lainie Butters tied for second with 20 digs.
Schmitz said the Mustangs struggled with their serving game in the first set but improved as the night went on.
“We hit a season-best .480 for the [second] set, and were able to slow the Williamsburg hitters down a bit,” Schmitz said. “In the pivotal third set, Indee would hold an 18-12 lead, before Williamsburg would go a seven-point run to take a 19-18 lead … the set would continue to go back-and-forth, with Inde holding a narrow 24-32 lead. Senior Allie Jo Zieser would deliver a big kill to give the Mustangs a 25-23 win.”
Going into the fourth and final set, Independence started with a 18-12 lead, before Williamsburg rallied to get back into the game. At two separate points late in the fourth set, Williamsburg had the lead, before Independence came back to secure the win.
“The teams would exchange points to give Indee a 24-23 lead, before Zieser would come through one last time with a deep corner kill to give the Mustangs a very hard-earned win,” Schmitz said.
Independence improves their overall record to 5-3 and now have a conference record of 2-0 after their win on Tuesday.
Up next
Independence will have a week off before their next match, which is at Clear-Creek Amana on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.