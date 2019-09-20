INDEPENDENCE – The Independence varsity volleyball team defeated Decorah at home in a non-conference match on Thursday night.
Independence won the match in five sets against Decorah (25-23, 27-29, 20-25, 25-15, 15-1).
Mustangs head coach Joe Schmitz said his team pulled off a hard-fought comeback victory over Decorah.
“The girls found a way to get the momentum back in the middle of the fourth set, and it really carried right into the fifth set as well,” Schmitz said. “Our defense was doing a great job keeping balls alive and our hitters were doing a great job finishing.”
Schmitz said he kept telling his team to stay mentally strong and believe they can come back to win the match.
“Lainie Butters would have five kills in the fourth set to get our offense going,” Schmitz said. “Elle Greiner battled through a very sore thumb that she injured at Clear Creek to dish out 48 assists and add five kills on her own. In the last set, we decided to go with Brooke Beatty as our first server and she really came through for us. She was able to consistently keep Decorah out of sync and our defense did a great job of controlling the ball.”
Reese Martin led the team with 15 kills and also contributed one solo block and one block assist. Allie Jo Zieser was second with 13 kills; and also contributed 20 digs, one ace serve, one solo block and one block assist.
Greiner led the Mustangs with 48 assists, and also had five kills and one ace serve.
Beatty was Independence’s leader with 32 digs, while also contributing thee ace serves. Butters was second with 25 digs, while also contributing 10 kills, one ace serve, one solo block and one block assist.
Independence is now 6-4 for the season after defeating Decorah. They will play at the West Delaware tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other teams competing in the tournament include Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, Oelwein, Starmont, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Central.