Independence finishes second at Saturday tournament

WATERLOO – The Independence varsity volleyball team finished 4-2 and runners up to Columbus Catholic at the Sailors tournament on Saturday.
In their first match of pool play, Independence lost to Class 4A No. 8 ranked Marion in two straight sets (16-21, 20-22). Team leaders in this match included Grace Bohlken with five kills, Elle Greiner with 13 assists, Brooke Beatty with seven digs and three aces.
“They are a typical Marion team, they are tall in the front row and play great defense,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “We played well but need to be able to close out games [when] we have the lead.”
In their second match of pool play, Independence defeated Waterloo East in two straight sets (21-17, 21-19). Team leaders in this match included Reese Martin with 12 kills and three blocks, Greiner with 19 assists, Beatty with six digs and Allie Jo Zieser with three aces.
“East is not very tall, but they are very athletic and play great team defense,” Schmitz said. “We knew we had to play well to get past them.”
In their third match of pool play, Independence defeated Don Bosco in two straight sets (21-17, 21-14). Team leaders in this match included Martin with seven kills, Greiner with 14 assists, Beatty with six digs and Lainie Butters with two blocks.
In the quarterfinals, the Mustangs defeated Class 1A No. 13 ranked BCLUW in three sets (25-21, 22-25, 15-13). Team leaders in this match included Martin with 11 kills, Greiner with 35 assists, Beatty with 11 digs and Butters and Zieser tying with two aces.
“BCLUW had a couple of very good hitters that were giving us some trouble,” Schmitz said. “Reese was able to come back and play some great volleyball, while being slowed down with a sore ankle. Lexi Hearn also had a great match for us.”
In the semifinals, the Mustangs defeated Marion in three sets (25-23, 20-25, 15-12). Team leaders in this match included Alexis Hearn with seven kills, Greiner with 21 assists, Beatty with 12 digs and Martin with two blocks.
In the finals, the Mustangs lost to Columbus Catholic in two straight sets (18-25, 19-25). Team leaders in this match included Martin with eight kills, Greiner with 21 assists and three aces, Beatty with eight digs and Bohlken and Hearn tying with two blocks.
“Columbus played very well, and we were getting very tired,” Schmitz said. “I am proud of how the girls came back so many times today. We didn’t always play our best volleyball, but they competed so hard all day long.”
Overall leaders for the Mustangs in the Columbus Catholic tournament were Martin with 47 kills, Greiner with 123 assists, Zieser with eight aces, Beatty with 50 digs and Hearn with six blocks.
Independence is now 4-1 in conference and 20-8 overall after competing in the Columbus Catholic tournament.
Up next
The Mustangs will take on WAMAC Conference rival Benton on Thursday on the road at 7:30 p.m.