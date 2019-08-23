Independence volleyball ready for another successful season

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity volleyball team is looking to continue their success, despite graduating seven seniors from last year’s squad.
Independence finished 34-7 in 2018, which was their third 30-win season in a row. The Mustangs advanced to the state tournament, where they lost to Dubuque Wahlert in the first round.
Mustangs volleyball head coach Joe Schmitz will look to senior starters Allie Jo Zieser and Lainie Butters to provide leadership to a younger team this season.
“It is going to be difficult replacing the seniors from last year’s team, that’s for sure,” Schmitz said. “The girls that will be making up this year’s varsity [team] is a group of hard-working girls, who are talented and have played a lot of volleyball preparing for their opportunity. We will have to play great team defense and have good team balance on offense. I believe they are all looking forward to the challenge.”
Going in to the season, Schmitz has had his team working on defense, serving aggressive spot serves, quickness in transitioning from defense to offense, getting in shape and the fundamentals of volleyball.
Independence is still trying to figure out their starting varsity lineup as they prepare for the season.
“We are still looking at different possibilities with our [starting] lineup,” Schmitz said. “I don’t think we will know for sure what our lineup will be until we have played a few matches at least. We are trying to determine if we will be running a 5-1 offense with sophomore Elle Greiner being our starter, or possibly running a 6-2 with Elle and Lainie Butters sharing the setting job.”
Junior Reese Martin will lead the team’s middle hitters, with the second spot going to either sophomores Lexi Hearn or Shanna Kleve.
Zieser, Grace Bohlken, Katie Henkes and Hearn are all battling for spots as outside hitters. Butters, Hannah Johnson, Bohlken and Shalaya Armstead are all competing for spots as right-side hitters.
Junior Brooke Beatty returns as team’s starting libero, as she was the starting defensive specialist last season. Kate Crawford will back her up.
Independence spent the past three seasons as a Class 4A team but will move down to a Class 3A team this year. Schmitz has set a few goals for this upcoming season to continue their past success.
“We are looking to continue our programs streak of six consecutive winning seasons,” Schmitz said. “We are looking to defend our WAMAC Western Division championship from last year and to qualify for the third straight season into the state volleyball tournament.”
Schmitz said he thinks Clear Creek-Amana, Center Point-Urbana and Benton will have strong teams this year and will give Independence a challenge for the WAMAC West title.
“We honestly just try to get ready for whoever we play, with hopefully equal intensity,” Schmitz said. “We have had some memorable matches with Center Point-Urbana the last few years and I’m sure this year’s match will be an important match as well.”
2019 Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29 – at Beckman Catholic triangular, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31 – hosts tournament, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5 – hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 – hosts Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – at Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 – hosts Decorah, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 – at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 – at Dubuque tournament, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 – hosts South Tama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 – at Columbus Catholic tournament, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 – at Benton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – at Hampton-Dumont tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 14 – WAMAC pool play tournament at Solon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17 – WAMAC tournament at Marion, 4 p.m.