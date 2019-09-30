DECORAH – The Jesup J-Hawks varsity volleyball team finished 4-2 at the Decorah tournament on Saturday.
Jesup defeated South Winneshiek in two sets in their first match (21-13, 21-15). Team leaders in this match included Leah Becker with eight kills, Alexis Harris with 18 assists and nine digs and Jamie Thoma with two aces. Harris and Bobbi Thomas tied with two blocks.
The J-Hawks were defeated in their second match against Canton in two sets (7-21, 12-21). Team leaders in this match included Thomas with three kills and Harris with seven assists and eight digs.
Jesup defeated MFL Mar-Mac in two sets in their third match (21-18, 21-18). Team leaders in this match included Becker with seven kills, Harris with 17 assists and six digs and Thomas with two blocks.
The J-Hawks were defeated in their fourth match against Wapsie Valley in two sets (15-21, 14-21). Team leaders in this match included Thomas with four kills, Harris with 13 assists and seix digs, Brittany Lingenfelter with one ace and Becker with seven blocks.
Jesup defeated Postville in two sets in their fifth match (21-6, 21-7). Team leaders in this match included Thomas with seven kills and two blocks, Harris with 12 assists and two aces and Harris and Lingenfelter tying with three digs.
Jesup defeated Clayton Ridge in two sets in their sixth and final match (21-16, 21-14). Team leaders in this match included Becker and Thomas tying with four kills, Harris with 10 assists and seven digs, Thoma with four blocks and Lingenfelter with two aces.
Jesup now has a 21-9 record after finishing 4-2 at the Denver tournament on Saturday.