JESUP – As the Jesup J-Hawks begin a new volleyball season, head coach Eryca Bass hopes to mold her team into a hard-working team that defends well and chases down balls.
“I was once a college volleyball athlete and I want to teach them what I have learned from that experience,” Bass said. “My goals would be to teach this team about how to be scrappy, [because] a scrappy team is a frustrating team. Also, I want to teach them about hard work and dedication, which I believe will help them not only on the court, but off the court.”
Last season, Jesup finished 19-17, before losing to Grundy Center in the first round of the regional tournament.
This season, the J-Hawks will have to replace six seniors who graduated from last year’s squad. Bass does not have a set lineup, but considers libero Caelor Wymore, setter Alexis Harris and Bobbi Thomas very solid players who will be assets to the team.
“That was a tough group to lose, being that they had so much experience,” Bass said. “I believe that there should be competition for spots every day. No one is set where they are at and I think that keeps the girls on their toes and always working hard to earn their spots on the court.”
Bass said Wymore and Leah Becker will be impact newcomers this season to help fill the void of graduated players from last year’s team.
“[Wymore] is great on serve receive and reading the ball on defense,” Bass said. “As a freshman, this is a tough role to step into, but she has taken the lead in this position. I also believe Leah Becker, a sophomore right side hitter, will be an impact player for us this year. She does well handling balls that are on and off the net and being a [left-hander] doesn’t hurt.”
Bass said every player has a role on her team, whether or not if it is a leadership role, because all of their roles are important to Jesup’s success.
“I would consider Brittany Lingenfelter one of our team leaders, she has a great work ethic and chases down every ball,” Bass said. “She is also a very positive and uplifting teammate. I would also consider Alexis Harris to be a top team leader. She knows so much about the game and that helps as a leader to be able to help your teammates out if they have questions on the court.”
Among the tougher teams on Jesup’s schedule include Dike-New Hartford and New Hampton, who are ranked Class 3A teams that are disciplined on defense.
In preparation for the season, Bass has had her team work to improve their defense.
“We worked on discipline on defense and serve receive,” Bass said. “I believe that defense is one of your most important assets in the game. They need to perform in order for the team to win points.”