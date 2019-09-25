WATERLOO – The Jesup varsity volleyball team defeated Columbus Catholic and lost to Union at the Columbus Catholic triangular match on Tuesday.
In the first match, the J-Hawks defeated Columbus Catholic in four sets (28-26, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20).
Team leaders for the first match included Bobbi Thomas with 18 kills, Alexis Harris with 42 assists, Caelor Wymore with 16 digs and Jamie Thoma with seven blocks. Jesup combined for four aces in this match.
In the second match, the J-Hawks lost to Union in four sets (18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25).
Team leaders for the second match included Leah Becker with nine kills and four blocks, Harris with 26 assists and Wymore with nine digs. Jesup combined for four aces in this match.
Jesup is now 17-7 for the season, with a 1-4 record in the Northeast Iowa Cedar League East Division.
Up next
The J-Hawks will compete in the Decorah tournament on Saturday, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Other schools in this tournament include Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Mabel-Canton, MFL Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek and Wapsie Valley.