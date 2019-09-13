Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lisbon defeats Starmont in Stars home opener

Mackenzie Curtis (left) blocks a Lisbon shot at a home match Thursday.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

ARLINGTON – In their home opener, the Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team fell to Lisbon in three sets (19-25, 20-25, 11-25).

“We have the potential to stick with any good team,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Still looking for more consistency. We are a work in progress.”

Sophomore Mallory Vaske led the Stars with 11 digs, and also contributed one ace serve.

Starmont sophomore Macy Hiemes led the team with 12 kills; and also contributed three digs and two blocks.

Senior Maddy Henry led Starmont with 10 assists, and also had one kill.

Starmont is now 1-3 after their home loss to Lisbon on Thursday. They will travel to Clayton Ridge on Tuesday for their next match.

