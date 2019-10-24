Male Athlete of the Week: Charlie Sieck

Starmont freshman Charlie Sieck is coming off a 13th place finish at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet where the Stars boys varsity team placed third overall.
“Charlie practices and races like an experienced veteran runner,” said Starmont head coach Charlie Gruman. “Don’t let Charlie’s quiet demeanor fool you, he works hard in practice and has learned quickly how to race a race.”
Right before the conference meet, Sieck set a personal best time of 17:56 at the Wolverine Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Oct. 8. He placed 21st overall at the Dike-New Hartford meet.
Sieck has improved his times throughout the season. At the Starmont Invitational on Sept. 17, he finished 65th overall with a time of 20:21.
With his improvement, Sieck should help Starmont’s rising cross country team the remainder of this season and in future seasons.