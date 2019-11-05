Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Class 3A

Unity Christian 3, Sheldon 0

Kuemper Catholic 3, Humboldt 0

Red Oak 3, Des Moines Christian 1

Union 3, Dike-New Hartford 2

Mt. Vernon 3, New Hampton 2

Davenport Assumption 3, Independence 0

Nevada 3, Tipton 1

West Liberty 3, Albia 0

Class 4A

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3, Carroll 0

Glenwood 3, Lewis Central 2

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 2

Xavier 3, Gilbert 0

Marion 3, Carlisle 0

West Delaware 3, Charles City 0

Western Dubuque 3, Clinton 0

North Scott 3, Burlington 0

Class 5A

Council Bluffs-Lincoln 3, Ankeny Centennial 0

Valley 3, Waterloo West 1

Waukee 3, Southeast Polk 0

Dowling Catholic 3, Iowa City 0

Ankeny 3, Cedar Rapids-Kennedy 0

Cedar Falls 3, Marshalltown 0

Iowa City Liberty 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0

