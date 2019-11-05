Class 3A
Unity Christian 3, Sheldon 0
Kuemper Catholic 3, Humboldt 0
Red Oak 3, Des Moines Christian 1
Union 3, Dike-New Hartford 2
Mt. Vernon 3, New Hampton 2
Davenport Assumption 3, Independence 0
Nevada 3, Tipton 1
West Liberty 3, Albia 0
Class 4A
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3, Carroll 0
Glenwood 3, Lewis Central 2
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 2
Xavier 3, Gilbert 0
Marion 3, Carlisle 0
West Delaware 3, Charles City 0
Western Dubuque 3, Clinton 0
North Scott 3, Burlington 0
Class 5A
Council Bluffs-Lincoln 3, Ankeny Centennial 0
Valley 3, Waterloo West 1
Waukee 3, Southeast Polk 0
Dowling Catholic 3, Iowa City 0
Ankeny 3, Cedar Rapids-Kennedy 0
Cedar Falls 3, Marshalltown 0
Iowa City Liberty 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0