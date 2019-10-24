Mt. Vernon eliminates Oelwein in regionals

MT. VERNON – Oelwein’s season came to an end in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 5 tournament, as they lost to No. 7 ranked Mt. Vernon Wednesday night on the road.
Mt. Vernon defeated Oelwein in three straight sets (25-11, 25-7, 25-8).
“Mt. Vernon is an excellent team, they have tremendous athletes and they do a great job attacking,” said Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen. “Their offense kept us off balance the entire match. They definitely showed why they’re ranked No. 7 in [Class] 3A.”
The Huskies combined for eight kills, seven assists, 32 digs, two blocks and one ace in Wednesday’s regional game.
Team leaders for Oelwein included Naomi Gaede with four kills, Falynn Buehler with four assists, Morgan Vawter with 11 digs, Alexis See with two blocks and Maddi McShane with one ace.
Andersen said his team started out the first two sets strong but were unable to keep up with Mt. Vernon.
“I was really hoping we’d put up a good fight, but they were just too strong to overcome,” Andersen said. “It’s a tough way to end a difficult season, but no matter what, I love my team and I love representing Oelwein.”
Mt. Vernon combined for 30 kills, 29 assists, 25 digs, four blocks and 15 aces in their win. They will face Jesup in the second round of the Class 3A, Region 5 tournament next Tuesday.
Oelwein finishes their season with a 0-37 record.