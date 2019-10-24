Mustangs move on to second round of regional play

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs breezed past the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings at home in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 6 tournament on Wednesday.
The Mustangs defeated the Vikings in three straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-22).
“We started the match very sharp but struggled a bit with our consistency as the match wore on,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “Overall, we played well but we need to keep our level of play at a high consistent level. We are thrilled to be able to stay at home in the regional semifinal match. We had a nice crowd tonight, but it would be great to really pack the gym next Tuesday.”
Independence combined for 39 kills, 36 assists, 65 digs, nine blocks and six aces in Wednesday’s regional first round match.
Team leaders for the Mustangs included Reese Martin with 11 kills, four blocks and three aces, Elle Greiner with 33 assists and Brooke Beatty with 18 digs. Other key contributors included Allie Jo Zieser with 10 kills and 10 digs, Laine Butters with 16 digs and Grace Bohlken with 14 digs.
“Reese Martin did a great job with her front row attacks and Elle Greiner did a great job of moving the ball around to give some real favorable hitting situations,” said Schmitz.
Independence improves their season record to 28-11 after their regional win against Vinton-Shellsburg.
Up next
The Mustangs will host Monticello on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the Class 3A, Region 6 tournament.