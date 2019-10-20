GUTTENBERG – The North Fayette Valley TigerHawks varsity volleyball team defeated Clayton Ridge on the road Thursday.
The TigerHawks defeated the Eagles in four sets (26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21).
NFV combined for 53 kills, 49 assists, 68 digs, nine blocks and three aces against Clayton Ridge.
Team leaders in this match included Alyssa Bohr and Brinna Ehler tying with 15 digs, Payten Lehmann with 46 assists, Zaida Moore with 22 digs and Julie Mackey with four blocks.
NFV is now 6-2 in conference and 12-14 overall this season after Thursday’s win.
Up next
The TigerHawks will travel to Jesup on Wednesday for a regional tournament game, which will begin at 7 p.m.