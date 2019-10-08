WATERLOO – The North Fayette TigerHawks varsity volleyball team lost three matches at the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday.
NFV lost their first match to Vinton-Shellsburg in two straight sets (19-21, 11-21).
The TigerHawks lost their second match to Sumner-Fredericksburg in two straight sets (11-25, 16-25). Team leaders included Brinna Ehler with three kills, Payten Lehmann with six assists and Zaida Moore with eight digs.
The TigerHawks lost their third match to BCLUW in two straight sets (18-21, 15-21). Team leaders included Alyssa Bohr with six kills, Lehmann with 10 assists, Moore with 12 digs and Tessa Halverson with three aces.
NFV is now 10-13 for the season with a 4-1 conference record after competing in Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
The TigerHawks played at West Central Tuesday night and will host Turkey Valley next Tuesday for a match.