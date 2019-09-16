Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CRESCO – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team lost all three of their matches at the Crestwood tournament on Saturday, ending a four-game winning streak.

NFV lost their first match to Lisbon in three sets (21-15, 7-21, 12-15), lost their second match to New Hampton in two sets (12-21, 16-21) and their third match to home-court Crestwood in two sets (18-21, 11-21).

The TigerHawks now have a 6-5 record after competing in the Crestwood tournament. They will play next at Postville on Thursday.

Tags