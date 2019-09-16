CRESCO – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team lost all three of their matches at the Crestwood tournament on Saturday, ending a four-game winning streak.
NFV lost their first match to Lisbon in three sets (21-15, 7-21, 12-15), lost their second match to New Hampton in two sets (12-21, 16-21) and their third match to home-court Crestwood in two sets (18-21, 11-21).
The TigerHawks now have a 6-5 record after competing in the Crestwood tournament. They will play next at Postville on Thursday.