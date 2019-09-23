LISBON – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team lost three out of their four matches at the Lisbon tournament on Saturday.
The TigerHawks lost to West Burlington in two sets (10-21, 15-21) in their first match.
NFV defeated Midland in two sets (21-10, 21-8) in their second match. Team leaders in this match included Brinna Ehler with five kills, Payten Lehmann with 10 assists and Zaida Moore with six digs. The TigerHawks recorded two blocks and six aces in this match.
The TigerHawks lost to home-court Lisbon in two sets (14-21, 12-21) in their third match.
The TigerHawks lost to West Branch in two sets (13-21, 18-21) in their fourth match.
NFV is now 10-9 for the season after competing in the Lisbon tournament on Saturday.
Up next
The TigerHawks will have a week-long layoff until their next match. They will host MFL Mar-Mac on Tuesday, Oct. 1.