TRAER – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team went 3-2 at Saturday’s volleyball tournament in North Tama.
The TigerHawks lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck in two sets (17-21, 19-21) in their first match. Team leaders included Payten Lehmann with six assists, Alyssa Bohr with four digs and one block and Brinna Ehler with two ace serves. Tessa Halverson and Julie Mackey tied for the team lead with two kills.
NFV defeated Meskwaki Settlement in their second match in two sets (21-7, 21-7). In their third match, the TigerHawks fell to Dunkerton in three sets (22-20, 15-21, 5-15).
In their fourth match, NFV defeated Montezuma in three sets (21-11, 14-21, 15-8). The TigerHawks defeated BGM in their fifth and final match in two sets (21-8, 21-12).
Up next
NFV now sets at a 4-2 record after competing in the North Tama tournament. Up next is a Tuesday home game against South Winneshiek at 5:30 p.m.