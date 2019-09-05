ELKADER – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team won their season opener against Central Elkader on the road Tuesday.
The TigerHawks won their match against Central Elkader in four sets (26-28, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18), winning three straight after losing the first set.
Senior Julie Mackey led the team with nine kills, while sophomore Alyssa Bohr was second with six kills. Sophomore Zaida Moore led the TigerHawks with 15 digs and junior Emma Ney was second with 13 digs.
Senior Natasha Guenther led NFV with five aces and Bohr was second with four aces. Mackey and senior Payten Lehmann tied for the team-lead with three blocks. Lehmann also led the team with 25 assists.
NFV begins their season with a 1-0 record. They will play next at the North Tama volleyball tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.