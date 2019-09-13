WEST UNION – The North Fayette Valley varsity volleyball team defeated Kee at home Thursday to win their fourth match in a row.
The TigerHawks defeated Kee in three sets (25-16, 25-9, 25-17).
Sophomore Alyssa Bohr led the team with eight kills; and also compiled three digs, one block and one ace serve.
Senior Payten Lehmann led NFV with 17 assists and five aces; and also contributed two kills, two digs and one block.
Sophomore Zaida Moore led the TigerHawks with seven digs; and also had one assist and two aces.
NFV is now 6-2 for the season after their win against Kee. They will compete in the Crestwood tournament this Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m.