MANKATO – The No. 22 Peacock volleyball team lined up against Minnesota State University-Mankato, who was receiving votes in the latest AVCA Top-25 poll, in the Taylor Center on Monday afternoon. In an effort to redeem a 3-1 loss suffered earlier this season, Upper Iowa came together as a team to earn their first road victory over the Mavericks in program history with set scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-21. With the win, the Peacocks improves to 17-7 overall and 9-7 in the conference. Minnesota State falls to 15-9 (8-7 NSIC) on the season.
No. 22 Peacocks Down Mavericks 3-0 on the Road
