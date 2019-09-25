TROY MILLS – East Buchanan’s varsity volleyball team lost to North Linn on Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference match.
North Linn won in three straight sets (26-24, 25-14, 26-24) over the Buccaneers.
East Buchanan senior Alexa Riniker led the team with 14 kills; while finishing second with 12 digs and recording two assists and one ace.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea led the Buccaneers with 17 assists and four aces. She also had two kills and five digs.
Senior Olivia Donlea led East Buchanan with 15 digs; while also recording two assists and one ace.
Up next
East Buchanan is now 4-12 for the season. They will look to rebound today when they host conference rival Springville.