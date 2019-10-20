NEW HAMPTON – The Oelwein Huskies competed in Saturday’s Northeast Iowa Conference Tournament on Saturday, losing six matches.
In their first match, Oelwein lost to Decorah in two straight sets (7-21, 19-21). Team leaders in this match included four players tying with two kills, Falynn Buehler with six assists, Morgan Vawter with six digs and Jade Alber and Vawter tying with two aces.
In their second match, Oelwein lost to Crestwood in two straight sets (17-21, 8-21). Team leaders in this match included Naomi Gaede with six kills, Buehler with six assists, Vawter with five digs and Zoey Reisner with one ace.
In their third match, Oelwein lost to Waverly-Shell Rock in two straight sets (11-21, 5-21). Team leaders in this match included Alber with two kills, Buehler and Kennedy Lape tying with two assists, Molly Trumblee with three digs, Gaede with one block and Buehler with two aces.
In their fourth match, Oelwein lost to Charles City in three sets (11-21, 21-11, 8-15). Team leaders included Alber with four kills, Buehler with six assists, Vawter with five digs and two aces.
In their fifth match, Oelwein lost to host New Hampton in two straight sets (13-21, 6-21). Team leaders in this match included five players tying with one kill, Buehler with three assists, Alber and Buehler with three digs and Buehler with one ace.
In their sixth match, Oelwein lost to Waukon in two straight sets (16-21, 10-21). Team leaders in this match included Gaede with five kills, Lape with four assists and Vawter with four digs.
The Huskies are now 0-12 in conference play and 0-36 overall after Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
Oelwein will travel to Mt. Vernon for a regional tournament game on Wednesday, which begins at 7 p.m.