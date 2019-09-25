In a battle between Northeast Iowa Conference rivals, the Waukon Indians defeated the Oelwein Huskies in three sets on Tuesday at Oelwein.
Waukon won all three sets against Oelwein by the scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-21.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said his team got better as the match went on.
“We started game one pretty well, going back-and-forth, but then made several costly hitting errors and ball-handling errors to really put ourselves in a hole,” Andersen said. “Game two was significantly better, at one point it was a 12-14 game and we were right in the thick of things. Game three was our best game of the night. We battled throughout and it came down to just a few points in the end.”
Oelwein junior Kennedy Lape led the team in serving with two aces; while going 15-for-17 in serving. She also tied for the team lead with eight assists with sophomore Falynn Buehler.
Huskies senior Jade Alber had a team-high nine kills and was second on the team with 10 digs.
Oelwein senior Morgan Vawter was the team leader with 11 digs and also had one ace serve.
Andersen said he was disappointed in the result, but was glad to see his team show more toughness and put up a better fight in Tuesday’s loss.
“I give a lot of credit to Waukon, they were very consistent and kept up their offense all night,” said Andersen. “We continue to struggle with our consistency, but we showed a tenacity that had been lacking prior to tonight. We need to build off that as we move forward.”
Oelwein is now 0-20 for the season after losing to conference rival Waukon on Tuesday night.
Up next
The Huskies will host conference rival New Hampton on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with the varsity match scheduled for 7:15 p.m. It will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night.