CHARLES CITY — The Oelwein Huskies volleyball team lost three matches at the Charles City tournament on Saturday.

Wapsie Valley defeated Oelwein in two straight sets (21-7, 21-3) in their first match.

Janesville defeated Oelwein in three sets (21-13, 22-20, 10-15) in their second match.

New Hampton defeated Oelwein in two straight sets (21-6, 21-10) in their third match.

Oelwein is now 0-25 for the season after competing in the Charles City tournament.

Up next

The Huskies will travel to face Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Tuesday.

