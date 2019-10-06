CHARLES CITY — The Oelwein Huskies volleyball team lost three matches at the Charles City tournament on Saturday.
Wapsie Valley defeated Oelwein in two straight sets (21-7, 21-3) in their first match.
Janesville defeated Oelwein in three sets (21-13, 22-20, 10-15) in their second match.
New Hampton defeated Oelwein in two straight sets (21-6, 21-10) in their third match.
Oelwein is now 0-25 for the season after competing in the Charles City tournament.
Up next
The Huskies will travel to face Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Tuesday.