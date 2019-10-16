The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team lost to Crestwood at home Tuesday on Senior Night.
Crestwood defeated Oelwein in three straight sets (25-16, 25-12, 25-21). Seniors Jade Alber, Sydney Gefaller, Lauren Harrison, Mahayla Harrison, Alexis See, Dayna Van De Walker and Morgan Vawter were honored prior to the match in what was the last home match of the season.
Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said he wanted to thank the seven seniors on the team for their contributions.
“Playing the last home match of your high school career is always a special and emotional night,” Andersen said. “I was hoping we could send them out with a win, but it wasn’t meant to be. That doesn’t detract, though, from all that they’ve accomplished in the last four years. They’re a good group and I will definitely miss them.”
Andersen said his team had their ups and downs during the match.
“We got down early in all three games and had to play from behind all night long,” Andersen said. “I was hoping we would be able to attack more aggressively and consistently tonight, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”
Oelwein combined for 14 kills, 14 assists, 28 digs, four blocks and seven aces against Crestwood.
Team leaders in Tuesday’s match included Zoey Reisner with four kills, Falynn Buehler with nine assists, Molly Trumblee with eight digs and Alber and Buehler tying with two aces.
Andersen said that stopping Crestwood 6’2” middle blocker Sharon Goodman was a challenge and the rest of the Cadets played well.
“Crestwood did a nice job putting us on the defensive and getting us out of rhythm,” Andersen said. “I thought we served pretty well and for the most part, we played pretty good defense. But we couldn’t really get anything going offensively and that held us up all night.”
The Huskies are now 0-6 in conference play and 0-30 overall.
Up next
Oelwein will compete in New Hampton in the Northeast Iowa Conference Tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m.