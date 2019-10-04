DECORAH – The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team lost to Upper Iowa Conference rival Decorah on the road Thursday.
The Vikings defeated the Huskies in three straight sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-14).
“Despite the loss, I was pleased with the way we performed as a team,” said Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen. “We were able to maintain an even-keel level composure and competitiveness, two things that were both lacking this past Tuesday night when we played New Hampton.
Andersen added that he thought his team did a better job moving on to the next point and continuing to fight.
“Our serving was sloppy at times and we had a few too many loose points and difficult touches, but those things are secondary compared to our better attitude and how we worked overall as a team,” Andersen said. “We need to build off this match moving forward, especially as we head to Charles City this Saturday for a very difficult tournament.”
Sophomore Falynn Buehler led the Huskies in serving, going 8-for-9 with two ace serves. She also recorded one kill, seven assists and five digs.
Junior Naomi Gaede led Oelwein with three kills; and also contributed one dig, two blocks and one ace.
Senior Morgan Vawter led the team with nine digs; and also contributed one kill and one block.
Oelwein is 0-4 in conference and 0-22 overall after Thursday’s road loss.
“We will continue to work hard and find ways to improve,” Andersen said. “This team has endured a lot this season and I only hope the challenges we’ve faced will strengthen our resolve as we look toward the future.”
Up next
Oelwein will compete in the Charles City tournament this Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. On Thursday, they will travel to Charles City for a varsity match.