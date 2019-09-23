Oelwein looking for consistency after West Delaware tournament

MANCHESTER – The Oelwein varsity volleyball team dropped all three of their matches at the West Delaware tournament this Saturday.
“I think having the backdrop of homecoming Saturday looming over us affected our focus at times,” said Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen. “While there were moments the girls played hard and played well, we continue to struggle with our consistency and ball handling. With a home match vs. Waukon coming up, we need to be ready to go to battle in front of our home crowd.”
In the first match, the Huskies lost to Class 4A No. 5 ranked West Delaware in two sets (10-21, 11-21). Team leaders for this match included Lauren Harrison with two kills, Falynn Buehler with five assists and Kennedy Lape and Molly Trumblee tying with three digs.
Andersen said he knew the match against ranked West Delaware was going to be a challenge for his team.
“They run a very fast offense and are difficult to defend,” Andersen said. “If you don’t serve receive well and hit back at them, you’re going to struggle. Our goal going into the match was to play together as a team, stay level-headed, consistent and feel good about how we played, regardless of the result. Overall, I’d say we did that.”
In the second match, the Huskies lost to Starmont in two sets (17-21, 15-21). Team leaders in this match included Gaede with five kills, Buehler with nine assists and Jade Alber with seven digs. Oelwein recorded no blocks and three aces against the Stars.
Andersen said the match against Starmont was a good, tightly contested battle.
“Both teams played hard and there were some tremendous rallies,” Andersen said. “I was pleased with our effort; we were in both games right up to the end. A couple of loose points and unlucky touches were the difference in the match.”
In the third match, the Huskies lost to West Central in two sets (19-21, 12-21). Team leaders for this match included Naomi Gaede and Zoey Reisner tying with three kills, Buehler with seven assists and two aces and Trumblee with four digs. Oelwein recorded three blocks against the Blue Devils.
Andersen said his team was unable to recover from a close, back-and-forth first set Oelwein narrowly lost.
“After losing a tough first game, I think we deflated and let down a bit emotionally,” Andersen said. “We got off to a bad start in game two, especially on serve receive and we could never get back on track. I was most disappointed in the lack of fight we put up to end the match.”
Oelwein is now 0-19 for the season after competing in the West Delaware tournament.
Up next
The Huskies will host Waukon (8-6) on Tuesday in a Northeast Iowa Conference matchup.