Week 8 Results

Allure Salon defeats Practice Safe Sets 2-1 (21-6, 12-21, 21-17)

Ruff Rhoades defeats Bumping Beauties 3-0 (21-8, 21-7, 21-17)

I’d Hit That defeats Ken’s Electric 2-1 (21-16, 21-8, 16-21)

