ELDORA – The tough luck for the Oelwein varsity volleyball team continues, as they lost four matches at the South Hardin tournament on Saturday.
“We were really hoping to get in the win column at this tournament,” said Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen. “While we showed improvement and had some really close games, we just couldn’t get over the hump. Obviously, there are specific things we can work on and clean up, but at this point, it’s more about being as consistent and competitive as we can.”
In the first match, Oelwein lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck in two sets (11-21, 16-21). Team leaders included Naomi Gaede with three kills, Falynn Buehler with four assists and Kennedy Lape with two aces. Buehler and Morgan Vawter tied for the team-lead with four digs each.
In the second match, Oelwein lost to AGWSR in two sets (20-22, 20-22). Team leaders included Jade Alber with three kills and 11 digs and Buehler with six assists, Buehler and Lauren Harrison each recorded one block, and the Huskies combined for three ace serves.
In the third match, the Huskies lost to Grand View Christain in two sets (20-22, 16-21). Team leaders included Alber with eight kills, Lape with 10 assists, Molly Trumblee with nine digs and Vawter with two aces.
In the fourth and final match, the Huskies lost to Greene County in two sets (7-21, 15-21). Team leaders included Buehler with eight assists, Buehler and Harrison tying with three kills and Alber and Trumblee tying with four digs. Oelwein recorded two block and two aces in this match.
The Huskies are now 0-15 after Saturday’s tournament in South Hardin.
Andersen said winning is never easy and takes hard work, and his team will continue to work hard.
“As the head coach, I take full responsibility for the season’s struggles so far,” Andersen said. “Our players our good kids, they work hard and play the game the right way. They deserve to have success. I need to do a better job of putting our team in position to be successful. It’s frustrating when you’re not winning, but we will do our best to stay positive and get better every day.”
Up next
Oelwein will look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday when they travel to Waverly-Shell Rock for a match that begins at 7:15 p.m. Next Saturday, they will travel to the West Delaware tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing at the West Delaware tournament include East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Independence, Maquoketa Valley and Starmont.