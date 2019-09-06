Oelwein volleyball drops three matches in North Linn

TROY MILLS – The struggles continue for the Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team starting off the season, as they loss three matches at North Linn on Thursday.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said even though his team struggles with consistency and got off to a slow start, he was pleased on how they managed to improve as the night went on.
“We saved our best match for last and the girls finally got a chance to see what they’re capable of when they play together,” Andersen said. “They made some outstanding defensive plays and hit some nice kills when we really needed them. Even though it didn’t necessarily result in wins, we had several positives that we can focus on as we continue to work to get better.”
In the first match, Oelwein fell to the home-court team, North Linn, in two sets (17-25, 7-25). Lauren Harrison led the team with three kills and Falynn Buehler led the team with five digs and six assists.
Andersen said he mixed in three new players to start off the second set against North Linn; Dayna Van De Walker, Maddi McShane and Mahayla Harrison.
“Against North Linn, we started and ended the match slow, making some bad errors and inopportune times,” Andersen said. “Our serve receive struggled and we never really found any rhythm on offense.”
In the second match, the Huskies were defeated by Hudson in two sets (15-25, 5-25). Jade Alber led the team with four aces, Morgan Vawter had three kills and Molly Trumblee had eight digs in the match.
Andersen said his team started off playing well against Hudson.
“We had better energy and did a much better job keeping the ball in play and being competitive,” Andersen said. “Then, their hitters came alive and took control of the game. In the second game, Hudson served really well and we just could not receive serve at all. As a result, we had little to no offense and played defense pretty much the entire game.”
In the third match, Oelwein lost to Alburnett in two sets (17-25, 27-29). Alber and Lauren Harrison tied for the team lead with seven kills. Buehler had 12 assits, Vawter had four aces and Alber had 13 digs.
Andersen said Huskies played their best match of the night against Alburnett.
“Game 1 was pretty close most of the way, a few errors here and there, as well as some ball control issues, allowed them to take the game,” Andersen said. “We started Game 2 on fire and led most of the way. Our offense finally started clicking, which in turn, gave everyone a ton of energy and enthusiasm … to Alburnett’s credit, they battled back, and it was a tightly-contested match for several points all the way to the end.”
Up next
Oelwein is now at 0-8 for the season after their losses against North Linn, Hudson and Alburnett. They will look to get on the winning track when they play next at Vinton-Shellsburg next Thursday at 5 p.m. That match will have the Huskies face Vinton-Shellsburg, Beckman Catholic and Solon.