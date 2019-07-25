The Oelwein volleyball program is selling Huskies fan gear at their volleyball webstore through Sunday, Aug. 4 at midnight to help support their program.
Husky fans can order their gear on https://www.shirts2banners.com/2019_oelwein_volleyball_fan_app, with anyone who orders before the Aug. 4 deadline able to receive their items by the time school starts. Items can be picked up at Oelwein High School, Signs and More in Oelwein or by UPS Shipping.
Apparel available on the website includes t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, hoodies, dri-fit tops, zip pullovers, sweatpants, jogger pants, shorts, baseball caps, bucket hats, socks and decals.