Peacocks volleyball receives votes in Top 25 poll

FAYETTE – The Upper Iowa volleyball team is receiving votes in the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 poll for the first time since Sept. 4 of last season when the Peacocks claimed their 14th straight appearance in the poll dating back to the historic 2017 season.
UIU received 59 votes to be in the Top 25 following a perfect 4-0 start to the season, joining nine other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools in the rankings or receiving votes.
Anna Winter Named Tournament MVP at Keweenaw Classic
Following an impressive performance at the 2019 Keweenaw Volleyball Classic this past weekend, senior Anna Winter was selected to the All-Tournament team as well as named Tournament MVP on Monday morning. Winter led the tournament with 4.80 kills per set on the weekend and had the highest hitting percentage (.371) among attackers who had over 100 attempts.