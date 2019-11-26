With the Warriors narrowly missing out on the Class 1A state title, four of their players have earned postseason awards from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA).
Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson said her team was a strong cohesive unit that allowed for these four individual players to have success.
“I’m so excited for these girls,” Robinson said. “They are such a talented bunch and I’m so thankful that others recognized their talents at the district and state level.”
Sophomore Lydia Imbrogno was named to the First Team IGCA All-State team, as well as Class 1A Northeast All-District Team.
This season, Imbrogno led the Warriors with 407 kills. She also had 42 aces, 13 assists, 391 digs and 44 blocks.
“Lydia has come alive this year,” Robinson said. “She has been out to go all year and such a blast to watch and coach. So excited to see how her career builds in the future.”
Senior Kaci Beesecker was named Second Team All-State and also named to the Class 1A Northeast All-District Team.
Beesecker led Wapsie Valley with 861 assists and 60 aces. She also had 155 kills, 442 digs and 20 blocks this season.
“Kaci has worked so incredibly hard throughout her career and she has put her teammates in the best position for success,” Robinson said.
Freshman Kalvyn Rosengarten was named Third Team All-State, as well as earning Class 1A Northeast All-District honors.
In her first season, Rosengarten led the Warriors with 70 blocks, while also recording 50 digs and 263 kills.
“Wow, what a great way to conclude her freshman year,” Robinson said. “The last month of the season, she really came alive and I’m so excited to see what next year will look like for her. She is a beast.”
Senior libero McKenna Miller was named Third Team All-State and also earned Class 1A Northeast All-District honors.
Miller led the team with 644 digs, and also recorded 57 assists and 23 digs this season.
“[Miller] has become just a solid player over these last three years,” Robinson said. “She has really played her role well this year and did exactly what we needed her to do. So proud of her.”
Wapsie Valley finished the season with a 25-16 and was the Class 1A state runner-up.