ARLINGTON – The Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference rival North Linn at home in their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night game.
The Stars defeated North Linn in four sets (26-28, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17).
“Really close match tonight,” said Starmont assistant volleyball coach Lois Goedken. “At times we struggled with serving but came back with some great digs and kept the ball in play. Still looking for consistency. It’s a roller coaster out there sometimes.”
The Stars combined for 10 aces, 55 kills, three blocks, 50 assists and 76 digs in their home win.
Macy Hiemes led Starmont with 30 kills; and also recorded four digs and one block.
Sydney Baumgartner led the Stars with 49 assists; and also recorded eight digs, two kills and one ace.
Mallory Vaske led the team with 16 digs; with Jerilyn Fedeler and Emily Schuhmacher tying for second with 12 digs.
Starmont improved their conference record to 3-1 and has an overall record of 6-11.
Up next
Starmont will compete in the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, they will travel to East Buchanan to take on the Buccaneers in a Tri-Rivers Conference match.