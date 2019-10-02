CENTRAL CITY – The Starmont varsity volleyball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference rival Central City on the road Tuesday night.
The Stars defeated Central City in four sets (25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12).
“We played good defense tonight,” said Starmont assistant volleyball coach Lois Goedken. “Did a good job coming from behind the first two sets to get the win. Still a few rough spots to get through, but overall a good performance. Girls worked well together.”
Starmont combined for 12 aces, 44 kills, five blocks, 42 assists and 112 digs Tuesday night.
Sophomore Regan Parkin led the team with four aces, and also contributed 15 digs.
Sophomore Macy Hiemes led the team with 24 digs and four blocks.
Sophomore Sydney Baumgartner led the team with 38 assists; and also contributed two kills, one ace and 19 digs.
Sophomore Emily Schuhmacher led the team with 26 digs; and also contributed three aces and eight kills.
Starmont now has a 2-1 conference record and a 5-11 record overall.
Up next
The Stars will host North Linn Thursday night and will compete in the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday.