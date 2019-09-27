Starmont defeats conference rival Maquoketa Valley

ARLINGTON – The Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference rival Maquoketa Valley at home on Thursday night.
The Stars won their home match in four sets (25-20, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15).
Sophomore Macy Hiemes led the Stars with 25 kills, and also contributed six digs.
Sophomore Sydney Baumgartner led Starmont with 32 assists; while also tying Regan Parkin with three aces for the team lead. Baumgartner also had one kill and eight digs.
Starmont sophomore Mallory Vaske led the team with 17 digs; while also recording one assist and one ace.
Starmont sophomore Mackenzie Curtis led the team with two blocks; while also contributing seven kills and one dig.
The Stars now have a 1-1 conference record and improved their overall record to 3-7.
Up next
Starmont will compete in the Denver tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing in Denver include Beckman Catholic, Grundy Center, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli.