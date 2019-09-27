Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Starmont defeats conference rival Maquoketa Valley

Starmont libero Mallory Vaske hits the ball during the first set against Maquoketa Valley on Thursday. She led the team with 17 digs.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

ARLINGTON – The Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference rival Maquoketa Valley at home on Thursday night.

The Stars won their home match in four sets (25-20, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15).

Sophomore Macy Hiemes led the Stars with 25 kills, and also contributed six digs.

Sophomore Sydney Baumgartner led Starmont with 32 assists; while also tying Regan Parkin with three aces for the team lead. Baumgartner also had one kill and eight digs.

Starmont sophomore Mallory Vaske led the team with 17 digs; while also recording one assist and one ace.

Starmont sophomore Mackenzie Curtis led the team with two blocks; while also contributing seven kills and one dig.

The Stars now have a 1-1 conference record and improved their overall record to 3-7.

Up next

Starmont will compete in the Denver tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing in Denver include Beckman Catholic, Grundy Center, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli.

