ALBURNETT – The Starmont varsity volleyball team lost to Tri-Rivers Conference rival Alburnett on the road Tuesday night.
Alburnett defeated the Stars in four sets (25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12), with Starmont winning the third set.
“We need to find a way to get past the slumps we get into,” said Starmont volleyball head coach Robert Goedken. “We aren’t giving up. The girls are working hard.”
Sophomore Macy Hiemes led the Stars with 17 kills; while also contributing six digs and one block.
Starmont sophomore Emily Schuhmacher led the team with 20 digs; while also finishing second on the team with 10 kills. She also tied teammate Sarah Pech with two aces.
Senior Maddy Henry led the Stars with 22 assists; while also recording four digs and one ace.
Starmont is now 2-7 after dropping their match to Alburnett on Tuesday.
Up next
The Stars will host Maquoketa Valley today for another Tri-Rivers Conference battle. The freshman match begins at 5:15 p.m., with junior varsity and varsity to follow.