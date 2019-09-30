Starmont finishes 1-4 at Denver

DENVER – The Starmont varsity volleyball team finished 1-4 at Saturday’s tournament at the Cyclone Center at Denver High School.
“When we are clicking, we can play really well,” said Starmont volleyball coach Robert Goedken. “Just need to find the right combination. We will keep moving forward. Happy with the win against Tripoli.”
In their first match, the Stars lost to Beckman Catholic in two sets (5-21, 12-21). Team leaders in this match included Macy Hiemes with five kills, Madelyn Henry with four assists and Sydney Baumgartner with seven digs. Starmont did not record any blocks or aces in this match.
In their second match, the Stars lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg in two sets (18-21, 25-27). Team leaders in this match included Mackenzie Curtis and Hiemes tying with six kills, Emmale Schnell with 10 assists, Emily Schuhmacher with 15 digs, Curtis with one block and Curtis and Baumgartner tying with two aces.
In their third match, the Stars lost to Maquoketa Valley in two sets (13-21, 19-21). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with seven kills, Baumgartner with 10 assists, Schuhmacher with 10 digs, Hiemes and Sarah Pech tying with two blocks and Jerilyn Fedeler and Regan Parkin tying with one ace.
In their fourth match, the Stars defeated Tripoli in two sets (21-18, 21-15). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with 16 kills, Baumgartner with 20 assists, Schuhmacher and Fedeler tying with eight digs, Baumgartner and Sydnee Becker tying with two blocks and Fedeler with five aces.
In their fifth match, the Stars lost to home-court Denver in two sets (12-21, 12-21). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with four kills and one block, Baumgartner with five assists, Schuhmacher with seven digs and Curtis and Fedeler tying with one ace.
Starmont is now 4-11 for the season after competing in the Denver tournament.
Up next
The Stars will travel to Central City for a match today, which begins at 5:15 p.m.