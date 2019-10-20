WINTHROP – The Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team finished 3-2 in the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament in games on Thursday and Saturday.
“We did a really good job getting some touches with blocking and that helps our defense,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Played hard to get the win against Alburnett. We need to be able to push some points at the end when it gets tight.”
On Thursday at Edgewood-Colesburg High School, Starmont won two out of their three matches in pool play.
In their first pool play match, Starmont defeated Central City in two straight sets (21-13, 21-12). Team leaders in this match included Macy Hiemes with seven kills, Sydney Baumgartner with 15 assists and one block and Regan Parkin with 10 digs.
In their second pool play match, Starmont defeated Alburnett in two straight sets (21-17, 31-29). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with nine kills, Baumgartner with 23 assists and two aces, Emily Schuchmacher and Mallory Vaske tying with 21 digs and Sarah Pech with two blocks.
In their third pool play match, Starmont lost to Ed-Co in three sets (21-17, 19-21, 15-17). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with eight kills, Baumgartner with 19 assists and one ace and Vaske with 13 digs.
On Saturday at East Buchanan High School, Starmont finished 1-1 in the final round of the tournament.
Starmont defeated Prince of Peace in their first game on Saturday in three sets (13-25, 25-23, 15-11). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with 15 kills, Baumgartner with 21 assists, Parkin with 14 digs and Meredith Groth with two aces.
Starmont lost to Maquoketa Valley in their second game on Saturday in two straight sets (19-25, 10-25). Team leaders in this match included Hiemes with eight kills, Baumgartner with 19 assists and Baumgartner and Vaske tying with five digs.
The Stars are now 12-17 after competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
Up next
The Stars will travel to Dunkerton on Tuesday for the first round of the regionals at 7 p.m.