MANCHESTER – The Starmont varsity volleyball team won one match and dropped two matches at the West Delaware tournament on Saturday.
“We need to continue to work on doding the little things right,” said Stars head coach Robert Goedken. “Not letting little mistakes turn into bigger ones.”
In the first match, the Stars lost to West Central in three sets (13-21, 21-19, 10-15). Team leaders in the match against the Blue Devils included Macy Hiemes with 10 kills, Syndey Baumgartner and Madelyn Henry tying with nine assists, Emily Schuhmacher with 10 digs and Sarah Pech with one block.
In the second match, the Stars defeated Oelwein in two sets (21-17, 21-15). Team leaders in the match against the Huskies included Hiemes with 11 kills and one block, Henry with nine assists and Schuhmacher with 10 digs. Starmont recorded two aces in this match.
In the third match, the Stars lost to Class 4A No. 5 ranked West Delaware in two sets (11-21, 13-21). Team leaders in the match against the Hawks included Hiemes and Schuhmacher tying with two kills, Baumgartner with five assists and one ace, Schuhmacher with seven digs and Mackenzie Curtis with two blocks.
Overall team leaders in all three matches were Baumgartner with two aces, Hiemes with 23 kills, Curtis with two blocks, Henry with 21 assists and Schuhmacher with 24 digs.
Starmont is now 2-6 for
the season after competing in the West Delaware tournament.
Up next
The Stars will travel to Alburnett today for a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.