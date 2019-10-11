ARLINGTON – On Senior Night, the Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference foe Springville at home Thursday.
Starmont lost the first set but rallied to win the next three sets against Springville (17-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12).
“Got off to a slow start the first match,” said Starmont assistant coach Lois Goedken. “Scoring was balanced tonight, so it was good to see our offense coming around. Played great defense again.”
Macy Hiemes led the team with 20 digs and also tied for the team lead with two blocks.
Sydney Baumgartner led the team with 41 assists; and also recorded 18 digs and tied for the team lead with two blocks.
Mallory Vaske led the team with 30 digs, with Emily Shuchmacher coming in second with 22 digs.
Regan Parkin led the team with two ace serves, and also contributed 13 digs.
Prior to the varsity match, Starmont recognized Kylee Anfinson, Sarah Pech, Sydnee Becker and Madelyn Henry for their Senior Night event.
“Glad to see the team step it up tonight and get a win for the seniors last home game,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken.
Starmont is now 5-1 in conference and 9-14 overall after Thursday’s win.
Up next
The Stars will play at Edgewood-Colesburg for a Tri-Rivers Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 15.