WATERLOO — The Starmont varsity volleyball team finished 1-3 at the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday.
“Passed the ball well today,” said Starmont assistant coach Lois Goedken. “Looking for our offense to be a little stronger and more consistent.”
In their first match, the Stars fell to Waterloo West in two straight sets (17-21, 13-21).
Starmont won the second match against Waukon in two straight sets (22-20, 21-16).
In their third match, Starmont lost to host Columbus Catholic in two straight sets (15-21, 6-21).
Starmont lost their final match to Waterloo East in two straight sets (18-21, 17-21).
Sydney Baumgartner led the Stars with four ace serves and 48 assists; while also recording two blocks, one kill and 24 digs.
Macy Hiemes led the Stars with 21 kills and four blocks; while also recording six digs.
Emily Schuhmacher led the Stars with 39 digs; while also recording nine kills and three aces.
The Stars are now 7-14 for the season after competing in Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
Starmont will travel to Tri-Rivers Conference rival East Buchanan on Tuesday for a match.