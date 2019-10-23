Starmont soars past Dunkerton

DUNKERTON – The Starmont Stars defeated the Dunkerton Raiders on the road in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament on Tuesday.
The Stars beat the Raiders in three straight sets (26-24, 25-17, 25-14).
“Good win tonight,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Struggled a little at the end of the first two sets but played more consistent in the third.”
Starmont combined for 31 kills, 30 assists, 72 digs, seven blocks and four aces.
Team leaders for the Stars included Macy Hiemes with 16 kills, Sydney Baumgartner with 29 assists, Mallory Vaske with 19 digs and Mackenzie Curtis with five blocks.
Dunkerton combined for 23 kills, 16 assists, 24 digs, no blocks and 13 aces.
Team leaders for the Raiders included Maeson Wolff with six kills, Ashlynn Shimp and Morgan Weepie tying with seven assists, Madison Fillinger with 11 digs and Macey Tisue with four aces.
Starmont now has a 13-17 record after defeating Dunkerton in the first round of regional play.
Up next
The Stars will take on the Wapsie Valley Warriors at Wapsie Valley High School on Monday at 7 p.m.