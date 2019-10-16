EDGEWOOD – In a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup, Starmont lost to Edgewood-Colesburg on the road Tuesday.
Vikings defeated the Stars in four sets (22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22). Starmont won the first set, before dropping the final three sets.
“We gave up a lot of free balls tonight,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Can’t do that against a good team. We had opportunities; we just couldn’t push points when we needed to.”
Starmont combined for 38 kills, 37 assists, 78 digs, seven blocks and two aces.
Team leaders in this match included Macy Hiemes with 24 kills, Sydney Baumgartner with 26 assists and Mallory Vaske with 25 digs.
Starmont closes out the season with a 5-2 conference record and a 9-15 overall record.
Up next
The Stars will compete in the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament today at Edgewood-Colesburg.