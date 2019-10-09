WINTHROP – The Starmont Stars varsity volleyball team defeated the East Buchanan Buccaneers on the road Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference match.
Starmont defeated East Buchanan in three straight sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-19).
“We played good defense tonight,” said Starmont assistant coach Lois Goedken. “Still looking for more consistency offensively. We are moving in the right direction, though.”
The game statistics for Starmont were not available at press time.
East Buchanan senior Alexa Riniker led the team with seven kills and 22 digs.
Buccaneers sophomore Lauren Donlea led the team with 13 assists and two aces. She also had two aces and one kill.
East Buchanan senior Erica Hoffman led the team with three blocks; and also recorded two kills, one assist and one dig.
Starmont is now 4-1 in conference and 8-14 overall after defeating East Buchanan Tuesday night. The Buccaneers are now 0-5 in conference and 4-16 overall.
Up next
Both teams will play today in conference matches. Starmont will host Springville and East Buchanan will play at Edgewood-Colesburg.