SUMNER – In a North Iowa Cedar League matchup, Sumner-Fredericksburg defeated Columbus Catholic at home on Senior Night.
The Cougars defeated the Sailors in three straight sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-14). Prior to the game, seniors Jordan Burrows and Cassidy Pagel were honored.
“The varsity [team] on senior night put forth one of our best performances to date with a win, with senior Jordan Burrows and Cassidy Pagel leading the way with 11 and six kills,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Tori Sorenson. “Great note to end the regular season and head into postseason play.”
The Cougars combined for 32 kills, 32 assists, 50 digs, seven blocks and 11 aces in Tuesday’s win.
Team leaders included Burrows with 11 kills, Morgan Brandt and Payten Seehase tying with 16 assists, Alivia Lange with 14 digs, Pagel with three blocks and Seehase with four aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg closes out the regular season with a 4-4 conference record and a 16-18 overall record.
Up next
The Cougars will compete in the regional tournament at Postville next Tuesday.