DYERSVILLE – Sumner-Fredericksburg’s season is coming to an end as they were defeated by Beckman Catholic at Beckman Catholic High School in the Class 2A, Region 7 semifinals on Monday night.
The Trailblazers defeated the Cougars in three straight sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-20).
“Obviously not how anyone wants the season to end,” said Cougars volleyball coach Tori Fowler. “We all have one goal, but we went down to a talented Beckman team who is solid in all areas. I am proud of how our team battled and never gave up. We will miss our seniors for next year but look forward to next season.”
Team leaders for Sumner-Fredericksburg included Morgan Brandt with seven kills, Payten Seehase with 12 assists, Jordan Burrows with 11 digs and Alivia Lange with one ace. Burrows and Katie Reno tied for the team lead with two blocks.
Monday’s regional quarterfinal was the final game for seniors Burrows and Cassidy Pagel.
The Cougars end their season with a 17-19 record.