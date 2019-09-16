MARION – After winning their previous two matches, the Class 2A No. 11 ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team lost all four of their matches at the Linn-Mar tournament on Saturday.
“It was stiff competition through the weekend with every team in our pool but one in the latest state rankings,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Tori Sorensen. “It was not the best effort of the season, going 0-4. We struggled through the day to find consistency in all aspects of the game, but look to rebound this week, get healthy and learn from the weekend.”
The Cougars lost their first match to Class 3A No. 6 ranked Davenport Assumption in two sets (11-21, 13-21). Team leaders for this match included Morgan Brandt with six kills, Payten Seehase with six assists and Alivia Lange with seven digs. S-F had no blocks and three aces in this match.
Sumner-Fredericksburg fell to Marion in their second match in two sets (13-21, 15-21). Team leaders included Brandt and Chantelle Nuss tying with three kills, Brandt with five assists and five digs. S-F also recorded three blocks and two aces in this match.
In their third match, the Cougars lost to Fort Madison in three sets (18-21, 21-13, 12-15). Team leaders included Brandt with six kills and four assists and Abby Meyer with 11 kills. S-F recorded six blocks and 12 aces in this match.
The Cougars are now 6-6 after competing in the Linn-Mar tournament.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will travel to Hudson today for a varsity match that begins at 7:15 p.m. On Saturday, the Cougars will compete in the Dike-New Hartford tournament, which starts at 9 a.m.