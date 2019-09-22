DIKE – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team dropped four matches at the Dike-New Hartford tournament on Saturday.
There was tough competition at the Dike-New Hartford tournament, with three out of four schools that Sumner-Fredericksburg played being ranked teams.
In the first match, the Cougars lost to Class 3A No. 4 ranked Dike-New Hartford in three sets (21-19, 9-21, 11-15). Team leaders in this match included Chantelle Nuss with six kills, Morgan Brandt with nine assists, Jordan Burrows with nine digs and Gracie Jones with two aces.
In the second match, the Cougars lost to Class 1A No. 2 ranked Janesville in three sets (13-21, 23-21, 11-15). Team leaders in this match included Burrows with 10 kills and 15 digs and Brandt and Payten Seehase tying with nine assists.
In the third match, the Cougars lost to Center Point-Urbana in two sets (20-22, 15-21). Team leaders in this match included Cassidy Pagel with seven kills, Burrows with nine digs and Brandt with eight assists and two aces.
In the fourth match, the Cougars lost to Class 2A No. 2 ranked Osage in two sets (8-21, 19-21). Team leaders in this match included Burrows with four kills and three aces, Brandt with seven assists and Alivia Lange with six digs.
The Cougars fall to a 6-12 record after competing in Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host a Tuesday triangular match with Denver and Wapsie Valley.